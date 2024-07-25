Blair William & Co. IL Raises Stock Position in FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE)

Blair William & Co. IL boosted its position in shares of FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE – Free Report) by 6.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,004 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 636 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in FirstEnergy were worth $386,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of FirstEnergy by 1,150.9% in the 1st quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 663 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 610 shares during the last quarter. Sachetta LLC bought a new stake in shares of FirstEnergy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Scarborough Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of FirstEnergy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of FirstEnergy by 327.3% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,034 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 792 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of FirstEnergy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.41% of the company’s stock.

FE has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on shares of FirstEnergy from $41.00 to $40.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of FirstEnergy from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 3rd. Barclays upped their price target on shares of FirstEnergy from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of FirstEnergy from $46.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of FirstEnergy in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.55.

Shares of FirstEnergy stock opened at $40.42 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $38.25. The company has a market cap of $23.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.23, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.49. FirstEnergy Corp. has a 12-month low of $32.18 and a 12-month high of $40.65.

FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $3.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.36 billion. FirstEnergy had a net margin of 8.22% and a return on equity of 12.45%. Research analysts anticipate that FirstEnergy Corp. will post 2.69 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 7th will be given a $0.425 dividend. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.21%. FirstEnergy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 97.70%.

FirstEnergy Corp., through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in the United States. It operates through Regulated Distribution and Regulated Transmission segments. The company owns and operates coal-fired, nuclear, hydroelectric, wind, and solar power generating facilities.

