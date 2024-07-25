Blair William & Co. IL Reduces Stock Holdings in Silicon Laboratories Inc. (NASDAQ:SLAB)

Blair William & Co. IL lowered its stake in Silicon Laboratories Inc. (NASDAQ:SLAB – Free Report) by 12.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,956 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 414 shares during the quarter. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in Silicon Laboratories were worth $425,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its stake in Silicon Laboratories by 14.8% during the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 11,274 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,620,000 after purchasing an additional 1,453 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in Silicon Laboratories by 31.7% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 52,578 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $7,557,000 after acquiring an additional 12,667 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC bought a new stake in Silicon Laboratories in the 1st quarter worth approximately $460,000. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC bought a new stake in Silicon Laboratories in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,974,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in Silicon Laboratories by 88.9% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 1,840 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $264,000 after acquiring an additional 866 shares during the last quarter.
Silicon Laboratories Price Performance
SLAB opened at $115.43 on Thursday. Silicon Laboratories Inc. has a 12 month low of $74.56 and a 12 month high of $160.23. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $118.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $126.60.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of research firms have issued reports on SLAB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Silicon Laboratories from $165.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. TD Cowen dropped their target price on Silicon Laboratories from $155.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 25th. StockNews.com upgraded Silicon Laboratories to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Benchmark restated a “hold” rating on shares of Silicon Laboratories in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on Silicon Laboratories from $140.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Silicon Laboratories has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $135.00.
Insider Activity at Silicon Laboratories
In other news, CEO Robert Matthew Johnson sold 7,230 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.80, for a total value of $895,074.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 47,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,931,258. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.72% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Silicon Laboratories Profile
Silicon Laboratories Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, provides various analog-intensive mixed-signal solutions in the United States, China, Taiwan, and internationally. The company's products include wireless microcontrollers and sensor products. Its products are used in various electronic products in a range of applications for the industrial Internet of Things (IoT), including industrial automation and control, smart buildings, access control, HVAC control, and industrial wearables and power tools; smart cities applications, such as smart metering, smart street lighting, renewable energy, electric vehicle supply equipment, and smart agriculture; commercial IoT applications, including smart lighting, asset tracking, electronic shelf labels, theft protection, and enterprise access points; smart home applications, comprising home automation/security systems, smart speakers, smart lighting, HVAC control, smart cameras, smart appliances, smart home sensing, smart locks, and window/blind controls; and connected health applications, including diabetes management, consumer health and fitness, elderly care, patient monitoring, and activity tracking; as well as in commercial building automation, consumer electronics, and medical instrumentation.
