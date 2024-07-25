Blair William & Co. IL Sells 1,089 Shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IYE)

Blair William & Co. IL lessened its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IYE – Free Report) by 13.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,946 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,089 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in iShares U.S. Energy ETF were worth $343,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Picton Mahoney Asset Management boosted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 120.5% during the 1st quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 9,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $479,000 after acquiring an additional 5,300 shares in the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Energy ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $2,636,000. Atomi Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Energy ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $207,000. Concord Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Energy ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $603,000. Finally, Csenge Advisory Group lifted its stake in iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 12.4% in the first quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 15,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $743,000 after buying an additional 1,657 shares during the period.

iShares U.S. Energy ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IYE opened at $47.66 on Thursday. iShares U.S. Energy ETF has a 52-week low of $41.46 and a 52-week high of $51.70. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $47.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.12. The firm has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a PE ratio of 8.60 and a beta of 0.54.

iShares U.S. Energy ETF Company Profile

iShares U.S. Energy ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Energy Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Oil & Gas Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the oil and gas sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in industry groups, such as oil and gas producers, and oil equipment, services and distribution.

