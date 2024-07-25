Blair William & Co. IL Sells 17,032 Shares of KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY)

Blair William & Co. IL reduced its holdings in shares of KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Free Report) by 42.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 23,350 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 17,032 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in KeyCorp were worth $369,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank purchased a new position in KeyCorp in the fourth quarter worth about $128,203,000. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of KeyCorp in the fourth quarter worth $64,421,000. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in KeyCorp by 26,297.7% during the fourth quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,708,664 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,005,000 after purchasing an additional 2,698,403 shares in the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc raised its stake in KeyCorp by 11,813.2% during the fourth quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 2,289,724 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,972,000 after purchasing an additional 2,270,504 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Azora Capital LP raised its stake in KeyCorp by 158.2% during the fourth quarter. Azora Capital LP now owns 3,598,774 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $51,822,000 after purchasing an additional 2,204,720 shares in the last quarter. 79.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wedbush increased their target price on shares of KeyCorp from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of KeyCorp from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of KeyCorp from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Argus upped their price target on shares of KeyCorp from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 19th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on shares of KeyCorp from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.13.

Shares of KeyCorp stock opened at $15.79 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $14.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.99, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.26. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $14.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.55. KeyCorp has a 1 year low of $9.50 and a 1 year high of $16.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.52 billion. KeyCorp had a net margin of 7.35% and a return on equity of 8.64%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.27 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that KeyCorp will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 27th will be given a $0.205 dividend. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.19%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 27th. KeyCorp’s payout ratio is currently 103.80%.

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Consumer Bank and Commercial Bank. The company offers various deposits, investment products and services; commercial leasing, investment management, consumer finance; and personal finance and financial wellness, student loan refinancing, mortgage and home equity, lending, credit card, treasury, business advisory, wealth management, asset management, cash management, portfolio management, and trust and related services to individuals and small and medium-sized businesses.

