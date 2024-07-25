Blair William & Co. IL Sells 289 Shares of Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC)

Blair William & Co. IL lessened its holdings in shares of Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC – Free Report) by 11.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,278 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 289 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in Paycom Software were worth $453,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PAYC. Mather Group LLC. bought a new stake in Paycom Software in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in Paycom Software by 333.3% in the 4th quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 130 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Palisade Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Paycom Software in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Transcendent Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in Paycom Software in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC lifted its stake in Paycom Software by 75.8% in the 1st quarter. SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 225 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.77% of the company’s stock.

Paycom Software Price Performance

Shares of NYSE PAYC opened at $158.58 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $152.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $176.76. Paycom Software, Inc. has a one year low of $139.50 and a one year high of $374.04. The firm has a market cap of $9.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.16.

Paycom Software Dividend Announcement

Paycom Software ( NYSE:PAYC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The software maker reported $4.25 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.96 by $2.29. Paycom Software had a return on equity of 32.84% and a net margin of 26.91%. The firm had revenue of $499.88 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $495.89 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Paycom Software, Inc. will post 6.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 28th were issued a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 24th. Paycom Software’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.27%.

Insider Transactions at Paycom Software

In other news, CEO Chad R. Richison sold 1,950 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.27, for a total transaction of $308,626.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,008,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $476,093,253.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Amy Vickroy sold 1,381 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.39, for a total transaction of $198,021.59. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,862,351.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Chad R. Richison sold 1,950 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.27, for a total value of $308,626.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,008,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $476,093,253.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 49,087 shares of company stock valued at $7,441,498. 14.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PAYC has been the topic of several research reports. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on Paycom Software from $170.00 to $145.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 24th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Paycom Software from $184.00 to $161.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Paycom Software from $193.00 to $162.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. StockNews.com cut Paycom Software from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Paycom Software from $200.00 to $190.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Seventeen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $236.38.

Paycom Software Company Profile

Paycom Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) solution delivered as software-as-a-service for small to mid-sized companies in the United States. It offers functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement.

