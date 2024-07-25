Blair William & Co. IL Sells 47 Shares of Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY)

Blair William & Co. IL decreased its position in shares of Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY – Free Report) by 3.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,486 shares of the company’s stock after selling 47 shares during the quarter. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in Casey’s General Stores were worth $473,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new position in Casey’s General Stores during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. V Square Quantitative Management LLC bought a new position in Casey’s General Stores during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Casey’s General Stores during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Casey’s General Stores during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Casey’s General Stores by 283.7% during the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 165 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.63% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have weighed in on CASY shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of Casey’s General Stores from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $305.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $322.00 to $361.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $405.00 to $410.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, Northcoast Research raised shares of Casey’s General Stores from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $410.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $401.22.

Casey’s General Stores Price Performance

NASDAQ:CASY opened at $374.13 on Thursday. Casey’s General Stores, Inc. has a one year low of $238.44 and a one year high of $389.43. The company has a market cap of $13.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.80. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $359.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $322.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.42.

Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, June 11th. The company reported $2.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.64. The company had revenue of $3.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.47 billion. Casey’s General Stores had a net margin of 3.38% and a return on equity of 17.25%. Casey’s General Stores’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.49 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Casey’s General Stores, Inc. will post 14.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Casey’s General Stores Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 1st will be given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 1st. This is a boost from Casey’s General Stores’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. Casey’s General Stores’s payout ratio is presently 12.81%.

Casey’s General Stores Profile

Casey's General Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates convenience stores under the Casey's and Casey's General Store names. Its stores offer pizza, donuts, breakfast items, and sandwiches; and tobacco and nicotine products. The company's stores provide soft drinks, energy, water, sports drinks, juices, coffee, and tea and dairy products; beer, wine, and spirits; snacks, candy, packaged bakery, and other food items; ice, ice cream, meals, and appetizers; health and beauty aids, automotive products, electronic accessories, housewares, and pet supplies; and ATM, lotto/lottery, and prepaid cards.

