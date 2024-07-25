Blair William & Co. IL Takes Position in Reliance, Inc. (NYSE:RS)

Blair William & Co. IL acquired a new stake in shares of Reliance, Inc. (NYSE:RS – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 897 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $300,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Maple Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Reliance during the first quarter worth about $211,000. First Eagle Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Reliance during the first quarter worth about $211,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Reliance by 10.1% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 30,181 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $10,086,000 after purchasing an additional 2,761 shares during the period. Dearborn Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Reliance by 9.7% during the first quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC now owns 103,204 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,489,000 after purchasing an additional 9,162 shares during the period. Finally, Bleakley Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Reliance during the first quarter worth about $237,000. 79.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

RS stock opened at $294.01 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $291.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $302.26. Reliance, Inc. has a 52-week low of $237.14 and a 52-week high of $342.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.73 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 3.21 and a current ratio of 5.74.

Reliance ( NYSE:RS Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The industrial products company reported $5.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.51 by ($0.21). Reliance had a net margin of 8.67% and a return on equity of 16.26%. The business had revenue of $3.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.76 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $6.37 earnings per share. Reliance’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Reliance, Inc. will post 18.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director James Donald Hoffman sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.04, for a total transaction of $1,450,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 44,042 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,773,941.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director James Donald Hoffman sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.04, for a total transaction of $1,450,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 44,042 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,773,941.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Stephen Paul Koch sold 20,421 shares of Reliance stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $295.38, for a total transaction of $6,031,954.98. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 7,552 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,230,709.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 40,421 shares of company stock valued at $11,866,855 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

RS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Reliance from $340.00 to $335.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Reliance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of Reliance from $341.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Citigroup lowered shares of Reliance from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $280.00 to $380.00 in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Reliance from $355.00 to $345.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $346.25.

Reliance, Inc operates as a diversified metal solutions provider and the metals service center company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company distributes a line of approximately 100,000 metal products, including alloy, aluminum, brass, copper, carbon steel, stainless steel, titanium, and specialty steel products; and provides metals processing services to general manufacturing, non-residential construction, transportation, aerospace, energy, electronics and semiconductor fabrication, and heavy industries.

