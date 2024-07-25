Blair William & Co. IL Trims Position in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF (NYSEARCA:KWEB)

Blair William & Co. IL cut its holdings in shares of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF (NYSEARCA:KWEB – Free Report) by 16.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,917 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,390 shares during the quarter. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF were worth $313,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF by 273.9% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 1,846 shares in the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF by 59.6% during the 1st quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. BOCHK Asset Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $135,000. Finally, Optiver Holding B.V. increased its holdings in shares of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF by 128.8% during the 4th quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. now owns 5,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,000 after purchasing an additional 2,865 shares in the last quarter.

KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA KWEB opened at $26.53 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $5.26 billion, a PE ratio of 22.48 and a beta of 1.30. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $28.74 and a 200 day moving average of $27.06. KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF has a one year low of $22.68 and a one year high of $32.63.

KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF Company Profile

The KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF (KWEB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CSI Overseas China Internet index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index composed of overseas-listed Chinese Internet companies. KWEB was launched on Jul 31, 2013 and is managed by KraneShares.

