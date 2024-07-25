Blair William & Co. IL Trims Stake in Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN)

Blair William & Co. IL trimmed its stake in Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN – Free Report) by 76.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,286 shares of the casino operator’s stock after selling 14,044 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in Wynn Resorts were worth $438,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Wynn Resorts by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 27,904 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $2,542,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in shares of Wynn Resorts by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,416 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $145,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Empirical Finance LLC increased its stake in shares of Wynn Resorts by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 3,220 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $329,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in shares of Wynn Resorts by 47.5% in the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 435 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Wynn Resorts by 36.3% in the 1st quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 597 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. 68.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:WYNN opened at $80.97 on Thursday. Wynn Resorts, Limited has a 12 month low of $80.66 and a 12 month high of $111.09. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $89.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $96.07. The company has a market cap of $9.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.09 and a beta of 1.82.

Wynn Resorts ( NASDAQ:WYNN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The casino operator reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.16. Wynn Resorts had a net margin of 12.36% and a negative return on equity of 46.04%. The firm had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.80 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.29 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Wynn Resorts, Limited will post 5.62 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 31st. Investors of record on Monday, May 20th were given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 17th. Wynn Resorts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.70%.

In related news, Director Betsy S. Atkins sold 2,446 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.39, for a total value of $230,877.94. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 9,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $870,842.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on WYNN. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of Wynn Resorts from $111.00 to $96.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Argus raised shares of Wynn Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Macquarie dropped their target price on shares of Wynn Resorts from $128.00 to $126.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Mizuho began coverage on shares of Wynn Resorts in a report on Thursday, April 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $131.00 target price for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Wynn Resorts from $132.00 to $131.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $119.53.

Wynn Resorts, Limited designs, develops, and operates integrated resorts. The company operates through four segments: Wynn Palace, Wynn Macau, Las Vegas Operations, and Encore Boston Harbor. The Wynn Palace segment operates private gaming salons and sky casinos; a luxury hotel tower with suites, and villas, including a health club, spa, salon, and pool; food and beverage outlets; retail space; meeting and convention space; and performance lake and floral art displays.

