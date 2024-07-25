Block (SQ) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Block (NYSE:SQ – Get Free Report) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, August 1st. Analysts expect Block to post earnings of $0.76 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
Block (NYSE:SQ – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.32. Block had a return on equity of 2.04% and a net margin of 2.18%. The business had revenue of $5.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.75 billion. On average, analysts expect Block to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Block Stock Down 7.7 %
SQ opened at $61.71 on Thursday. Block has a fifty-two week low of $38.85 and a fifty-two week high of $87.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 1.64. The company has a market capitalization of $38.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 80.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 2.52. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $65.81 and a 200-day moving average of $70.55.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Block
Insider Buying and Selling at Block
In other Block news, insider Chrysty Esperanza sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $175,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 92,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,443,360. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Chrysty Esperanza sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $175,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 92,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,443,360. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Brian Grassadonia sold 113,668 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.56, for a total value of $7,679,410.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 603,861 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,796,849.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 138,173 shares of company stock valued at $9,363,222. Company insiders own 10.49% of the company’s stock.
Block Company Profile
Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Block
- What is Insider Trading? What You Can Learn from Insider Trading
- Food Processing Company Stock Gets Fried by Recall: Time to Buy
- How to invest in marijuana stocks in 7 steps
- Entertainment Stock Offers A Rare and Tempting Entry Opportunity
- Natural Gas Prices Continue To Rally, These Stocks Should Benefit
- Will China’s Interest Rate Cuts Ignite a Rally for This Stock?
Receive News & Ratings for Block Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Block and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.