Block (SQ) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Block (NYSE:SQ – Get Free Report) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, August 1st. Analysts expect Block to post earnings of $0.76 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Block (NYSE:SQ – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.32. Block had a return on equity of 2.04% and a net margin of 2.18%. The business had revenue of $5.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.75 billion. On average, analysts expect Block to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

SQ opened at $61.71 on Thursday. Block has a fifty-two week low of $38.85 and a fifty-two week high of $87.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 1.64. The company has a market capitalization of $38.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 80.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 2.52. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $65.81 and a 200-day moving average of $70.55.

A number of research analysts recently commented on SQ shares. Mizuho boosted their price target on Block from $99.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. William Blair raised Block from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Wolfe Research boosted their price target on Block from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Block from $86.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Block from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $87.25.

In other Block news, insider Chrysty Esperanza sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $175,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 92,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,443,360. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Chrysty Esperanza sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $175,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 92,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,443,360. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Brian Grassadonia sold 113,668 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.56, for a total value of $7,679,410.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 603,861 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,796,849.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 138,173 shares of company stock valued at $9,363,222. Company insiders own 10.49% of the company’s stock.

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

