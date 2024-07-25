Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE) Stock Price Up 7.5% Following Analyst Upgrade

Bloom Energy Co. (NYSE:BE – Get Free Report) rose 7.5% during trading on Tuesday after Piper Sandler raised their price target on the stock from $10.00 to $11.00. Piper Sandler currently has a neutral rating on the stock. Bloom Energy traded as high as $15.35 and last traded at $15.32. Approximately 2,919,529 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 53% from the average daily volume of 6,264,313 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.25.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on BE. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on Bloom Energy from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Bank of America increased their price target on Bloom Energy from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. TD Cowen increased their price target on Bloom Energy from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Susquehanna dropped their price target on Bloom Energy from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Finally, BTIG Research increased their price target on Bloom Energy from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Bloom Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.64.

In related news, insider Shawn Marie Soderberg sold 2,094 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.53, for a total value of $30,425.82. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 168,867 shares in the company, valued at $2,453,637.51. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In related news, CEO Kr Sridhar sold 40,112 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.93, for a total value of $478,536.16. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,742,496 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,717,977.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, insider Shawn Marie Soderberg sold 2,094 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.53, for a total value of $30,425.82. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 168,867 shares in the company, valued at $2,453,637.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 71,516 shares of company stock worth $885,088 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 8.81% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tsfg LLC raised its position in shares of Bloom Energy by 11.1% during the fourth quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 10,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Millburn Ridgefield Corp raised its position in shares of Bloom Energy by 64.0% during the first quarter. Millburn Ridgefield Corp now owns 3,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,286 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Bloom Energy by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 15,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,000 after acquiring an additional 1,308 shares during the last quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Bloom Energy by 3.1% during the first quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 59,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $666,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Bloom Energy by 10.6% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 22,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $330,000 after acquiring an additional 2,139 shares during the last quarter. 77.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56, a current ratio of 4.45 and a quick ratio of 2.97. The company has a market capitalization of $3.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.71 and a beta of 2.80. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $14.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.02.

Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $235.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $254.06 million. Bloom Energy had a negative return on equity of 19.32% and a negative net margin of 22.27%. On average, research analysts predict that Bloom Energy Co. will post -0.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bloom Energy Corporation designs, manufactures, sells, and installs solid-oxide fuel cell systems for on-site power generation in the United States and internationally. The company offers Bloom Energy Server, a solid oxide technology that converts fuel, such as natural gas, biogas, hydrogen, or a blend of these fuels into electricity through an electrochemical process without combustion.

