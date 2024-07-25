Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLMN) Stake Raised by Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its holdings in shares of Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLMN – Free Report) by 8.5% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 46,490 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,634 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in Bloomin’ Brands were worth $1,343,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Bloomin’ Brands during the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. TFO Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in Bloomin’ Brands by 284,000.0% in the fourth quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,841 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 2,840 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC grew its position in Bloomin’ Brands by 21.9% in the fourth quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC now owns 5,014 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $141,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. grew its position in Bloomin’ Brands by 32.0% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 5,314 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $150,000 after buying an additional 1,288 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Duality Advisers LP acquired a new position in Bloomin’ Brands in the first quarter worth approximately $225,000.

Get Bloomin' Brands alerts:

Bloomin’ Brands Stock Performance

NASDAQ BLMN opened at $18.84 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.44 and a beta of 2.04. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.35. Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. has a twelve month low of $16.20 and a twelve month high of $30.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Bloomin’ Brands ( NASDAQ:BLMN Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The restaurant operator reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. Bloomin’ Brands had a net margin of 1.56% and a return on equity of 65.73%. The business’s revenue was down 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.98 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. will post 2.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Bloomin’ Brands from $30.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Bloomin’ Brands from $26.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Bloomin’ Brands from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Bloomin’ Brands from $32.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Bloomin’ Brands from $29.00 to $27.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.56.

Read Our Latest Report on Bloomin’ Brands

Bloomin’ Brands Profile

(Free Report)

Bloomin' Brands, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casual, upscale casual, and fine dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, U.S. and International. Its restaurant portfolio has four concepts, including Outback Steakhouse, a casual steakhouse restaurant; Carrabba's Italian Grill, a casual Italian restaurant; Bonefish Grill; and Fleming's Prime Steakhouse & Wine Bar, a contemporary steakhouse.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BLMN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLMN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Bloomin' Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bloomin' Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.