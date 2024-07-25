Blue Owl Capital (NYSE:OWL) Reaches New 1-Year High at $20.00

Shares of Blue Owl Capital Inc. (NYSE:OWL – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $20.00 and last traded at $20.00, with a volume of 1795 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $19.83.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have commented on OWL shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target on shares of Blue Owl Capital in a research report on Monday, June 10th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated a “market perform” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on shares of Blue Owl Capital in a report on Thursday, April 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and set a $18.50 price objective on shares of Blue Owl Capital in a report on Thursday, June 13th. TD Cowen restated a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 price objective (down previously from $21.50) on shares of Blue Owl Capital in a report on Monday, July 8th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Blue Owl Capital from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Blue Owl Capital has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.81.

Blue Owl Capital Stock Performance

The company’s fifty day moving average is $18.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.72. The company has a market cap of $27.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 161.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.18.

Blue Owl Capital (NYSE:OWL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $486.55 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $478.47 million. Blue Owl Capital had a net margin of 3.84% and a return on equity of 18.15%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Blue Owl Capital Inc. will post 0.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Blue Owl Capital Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 21st were paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. This is a boost from Blue Owl Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 20th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.72%. Blue Owl Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 600.00%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Blue Owl Capital

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Insight Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Blue Owl Capital by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Insight Partners LLC now owns 32,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $579,000 after purchasing an additional 815 shares during the period. Family Firm Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Blue Owl Capital during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Boyd Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Blue Owl Capital during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $185,000. GYL Financial Synergies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Blue Owl Capital during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,456,000. Finally, Barton Investment Management grew its stake in shares of Blue Owl Capital by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Barton Investment Management now owns 1,814,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,210,000 after purchasing an additional 13,855 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.85% of the company’s stock.

Blue Owl Capital Company Profile

Blue Owl Capital Inc operates as an asset manager in the United States. The company offers permanent capital base solutions that enables it to offer holistic framework of capital solutions to middle market companies, large alternative asset managers, and corporate real estate owners and tenants. It also provides direct lending products that offer private credit products comprising diversified, technology, first lien, and opportunistic lending to middle-market companies; liquid credit; GP strategic capital products, which offers capital solutions, including GP minority stakes, GP debt financing, and professional sports minority stakes; and real estate products that focuses on acquiring triple net lease real estate by investment grade or creditworthy tenants.

Featured Stories

