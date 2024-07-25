Blue Owl Capital (OWL) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Blue Owl Capital (NYSE:OWL – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, August 1st. Analysts expect Blue Owl Capital to post earnings of $0.20 per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Blue Owl Capital (NYSE:OWL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.01. Blue Owl Capital had a return on equity of 18.15% and a net margin of 3.84%. The company had revenue of $486.55 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $478.47 million. On average, analysts expect Blue Owl Capital to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE:OWL opened at $19.35 on Thursday. Blue Owl Capital has a 1-year low of $10.64 and a 1-year high of $20.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.65 billion, a PE ratio of 161.25, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.18. The business’s 50 day moving average is $18.09 and its 200-day moving average is $17.72.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 21st were issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 20th. This is a positive change from Blue Owl Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. Blue Owl Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 600.00%.

OWL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on Blue Owl Capital from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $18.50 price objective on shares of Blue Owl Capital in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $19.00 price objective on shares of Blue Owl Capital in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $24.00 price objective on shares of Blue Owl Capital in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, TD Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $19.00 price objective (down previously from $21.50) on shares of Blue Owl Capital in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Blue Owl Capital currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $19.81.

Blue Owl Capital Inc operates as an asset manager in the United States. The company offers permanent capital base solutions that enables it to offer holistic framework of capital solutions to middle market companies, large alternative asset managers, and corporate real estate owners and tenants. It also provides direct lending products that offer private credit products comprising diversified, technology, first lien, and opportunistic lending to middle-market companies; liquid credit; GP strategic capital products, which offers capital solutions, including GP minority stakes, GP debt financing, and professional sports minority stakes; and real estate products that focuses on acquiring triple net lease real estate by investment grade or creditworthy tenants.

