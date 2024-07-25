BMO Capital Markets Cuts Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY) Price Target to $254.00

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY – Free Report) had its target price cut by BMO Capital Markets from $256.00 to $254.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on AVY. Citigroup raised their price objective on Avery Dennison from $230.00 to $241.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday, July 8th. Raymond James reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a $240.00 price objective (up previously from $225.00) on shares of Avery Dennison in a report on Thursday, April 25th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Avery Dennison from $260.00 to $252.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Argus raised their price objective on Avery Dennison from $240.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Avery Dennison from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, June 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $241.51.

Shares of AVY stock opened at $214.79 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. Avery Dennison has a 12 month low of $165.21 and a 12 month high of $233.48. The company has a market cap of $17.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.36, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.88. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $223.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $215.82.

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The industrial products company reported $2.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $2.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.18 billion. Avery Dennison had a return on equity of 32.59% and a net margin of 6.56%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.92 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Avery Dennison will post 9.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Ryan D. Yost sold 149 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.38, for a total value of $33,730.62. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 2,110 shares in the company, valued at $477,661.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Ryan D. Yost sold 149 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.38, for a total value of $33,730.62. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 2,110 shares in the company, valued at $477,661.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Deena Baker-Nel sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.17, for a total transaction of $684,510.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 1,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $359,824.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 12,583 shares of company stock worth $2,856,353 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cerity Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Avery Dennison by 4,159.9% during the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 1,191,228 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $240,819,000 after acquiring an additional 1,163,264 shares during the period. Boston Partners lifted its position in shares of Avery Dennison by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,019,802 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $227,660,000 after acquiring an additional 35,538 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Avery Dennison during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $185,292,000. Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Avery Dennison by 15.5% during the 4th quarter. Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. now owns 760,791 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $153,804,000 after acquiring an additional 102,000 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Avery Dennison by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 736,696 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $148,933,000 after acquiring an additional 31,114 shares during the period. 94.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Avery Dennison Corporation operates as a materials science and digital identification solutions company in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, North Africa, Asia, Latin, America, and internationally. It provides pressure-sensitive materials comprising papers, plastic films, metal foils, and fabrics; performance tapes products, including tapes for wire harnessing, as well as cable wrapping for automotive, electrical, and general industrial applications; mechanical fasteners, which are precision-extruded and injection-molded plastic devices used in various automotive, general industrial, and retail applications; and other pressure-sensitive adhesive-based materials and converted products under the Fasson, JAC, Yongle, and Avery Dennison brands.

