BNP Paribas Financial Markets Grows Stock Position in nLIGHT, Inc. (NASDAQ:LASR)

BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its holdings in shares of nLIGHT, Inc. (NASDAQ:LASR – Free Report) by 79.1% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 21,812 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,635 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets’ holdings in nLIGHT were worth $284,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LASR. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lifted its position in nLIGHT by 18.0% during the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 1,693,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,867,000 after buying an additional 258,199 shares during the period. Senvest Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of nLIGHT by 20.7% in the 4th quarter. Senvest Management LLC now owns 1,156,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,616,000 after purchasing an additional 198,609 shares during the period. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of nLIGHT by 17.3% in the 4th quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 1,044,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,104,000 after purchasing an additional 154,273 shares during the period. Invenomic Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of nLIGHT in the 4th quarter worth about $1,139,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of nLIGHT by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,995,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,952,000 after purchasing an additional 58,689 shares during the period. 83.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get nLIGHT alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Joseph John Corso sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.29, for a total value of $33,225.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 191,578 shares in the company, valued at $2,546,071.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other nLIGHT news, CFO Joseph John Corso sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.29, for a total transaction of $33,225.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 191,578 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,546,071.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Geoffrey Moore sold 38,796 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.14, for a total value of $509,779.44. Following the sale, the director now owns 71,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $935,384.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 6.10% of the company’s stock.

nLIGHT Stock Performance

LASR stock opened at $12.08 on Thursday. nLIGHT, Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.13 and a 1 year high of $15.00. The firm has a market cap of $574.59 million, a P/E ratio of -11.84 and a beta of 2.39. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.53.

nLIGHT (NASDAQ:LASR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by $0.01. nLIGHT had a negative return on equity of 17.86% and a negative net margin of 23.81%. The business had revenue of $44.53 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.35 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that nLIGHT, Inc. will post -0.89 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on LASR shares. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on nLIGHT from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Benchmark restated a “speculative buy” rating and issued a $17.00 price objective on shares of nLIGHT in a report on Friday, May 3rd.

View Our Latest Analysis on LASR

nLIGHT Profile

(Free Report)

nLIGHT, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells semiconductor and fiber lasers for industrial, microfabrication, and aerospace and defense applications. The company operates in two segments, Laser Products and Advanced Development. It offers semiconductor lasers with various ranges of power levels, wavelengths, and output fiber sizes; and programmable and serviceable fiber lasers for use in industrial and aerospace and defense applications.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LASR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for nLIGHT, Inc. (NASDAQ:LASR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for nLIGHT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for nLIGHT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.