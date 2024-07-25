BNP Paribas Financial Markets Has $328,000 Stock Position in Community Trust Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTBI)

BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its position in shares of Community Trust Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTBI – Free Report) by 86.9% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 7,691 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,577 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets’ holdings in Community Trust Bancorp were worth $328,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Community Trust Bancorp by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 120,219 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,273,000 after acquiring an additional 2,090 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in Community Trust Bancorp by 118.9% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 65,844 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,888,000 after purchasing an additional 35,765 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Community Trust Bancorp by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,158,760 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $50,824,000 after purchasing an additional 9,507 shares during the period. Heartland Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Community Trust Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,238,000. Finally, Calton & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Community Trust Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at $445,000. 60.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, EVP David Andrew Jones acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $32.27 per share, for a total transaction of $322,700.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $322,700. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Over the last ninety days, insiders purchased 20,011 shares of company stock worth $645,881. 4.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Separately, Janney Montgomery Scott began coverage on shares of Community Trust Bancorp in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $49.00 target price for the company.

NASDAQ CTBI opened at $50.38 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $908.35 million, a P/E ratio of 11.69 and a beta of 0.66. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88. Community Trust Bancorp, Inc. has a one year low of $33.48 and a one year high of $51.78.

Community Trust Bancorp (NASDAQ:CTBI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The financial services provider reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $92.36 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $58.65 million. Community Trust Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.27% and a net margin of 21.85%. Research analysts expect that Community Trust Bancorp, Inc. will post 4.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Community Trust Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Community Trust Bank, Inc that engages in the provision of commercial and personal banking, and trust and wealth management services to small and mid-sized communities in eastern, northeastern, central, and south-central Kentucky, as well as southern West Virginia, and northeastern Tennessee.

