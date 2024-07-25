BNP Paribas Financial Markets Purchases 3,004 Shares of Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CPS)

BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its position in Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CPS – Free Report) by 19.6% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 18,363 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,004 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets’ holdings in Cooper-Standard were worth $304,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of CPS. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cooper-Standard in the fourth quarter worth $269,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Cooper-Standard by 61.0% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 84,067 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,643,000 after purchasing an additional 31,855 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Cooper-Standard during the fourth quarter valued at about $501,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Cooper-Standard during the fourth quarter valued at about $465,000. Finally, Meridian Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Cooper-Standard during the fourth quarter valued at about $195,000. Institutional investors own 69.11% of the company’s stock.

Cooper-Standard Stock Performance

NYSE:CPS opened at $13.60 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.86. Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $11.24 and a 52-week high of $22.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $235.14 million, a PE ratio of -2.29 and a beta of 2.76.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Cooper-Standard ( NYSE:CPS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The auto parts company reported ($1.75) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $676.43 million during the quarter.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered Cooper-Standard from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday.

Cooper-Standard Company Profile

Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc, through its subsidiary, Cooper-Standard Automotive Inc, manufactures and sells sealing, fuel and brake delivery, and fluid transfer systems in the United States, Mexico, China, Poland, Canada, Germany, France, and internationally. The company offers sealing systems, including dynamic seals, static seals, encapsulated glasses, textured surfaces with cloth appearance, obstacle detection sensor systems, FlushSeal systems, variable extrusions, specialty sealing products, stainless steel trims, and frameless systems.

