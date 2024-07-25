BNP Paribas Financial Markets Purchases 7,409 Shares of Safe Bulkers, Inc. (NYSE:SB)

BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its position in shares of Safe Bulkers, Inc. (NYSE:SB – Free Report) by 12.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 65,898 shares of the shipping company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,409 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets’ holdings in Safe Bulkers were worth $327,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SB. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. acquired a new position in Safe Bulkers in the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. Welch Group LLC raised its position in Safe Bulkers by 30.0% in the fourth quarter. Welch Group LLC now owns 13,000 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Regatta Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in Safe Bulkers during the fourth quarter worth about $53,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in Safe Bulkers by 432.8% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 15,031 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 12,210 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Simplicity Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Safe Bulkers during the fourth quarter worth about $85,000. 21.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Safe Bulkers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st.

SB opened at $5.59 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $5.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 2.55 and a current ratio of 2.55. The firm has a market cap of $596.79 million, a PE ratio of 8.22 and a beta of 0.92. Safe Bulkers, Inc. has a twelve month low of $2.97 and a twelve month high of $6.33.

Safe Bulkers (NYSE:SB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The shipping company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.01). Safe Bulkers had a return on equity of 10.29% and a net margin of 27.85%. The company had revenue of $81.67 million for the quarter. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.10 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Safe Bulkers, Inc. will post 0.86 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 17th were given a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.58%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 16th. Safe Bulkers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.41%.

Safe Bulkers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides marine drybulk transportation services. It owns and operates drybulk vessels for transporting bulk cargoes primarily coal, grain, and iron ore. The company has a fleet of 47 drybulk vessels having an aggregate carrying capacity of 4,719,600 deadweight tons.

