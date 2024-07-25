BNP Paribas Financial Markets Sells 3,261 Shares of Open Text Co. (NASDAQ:OTEX)

BNP Paribas Financial Markets lessened its stake in Open Text Co. (NASDAQ:OTEX – Free Report) (TSE:OTC) by 27.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,627 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 3,261 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets’ holdings in Open Text were worth $335,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Boston Partners lifted its holdings in Open Text by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 60,137 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,527,000 after acquiring an additional 318 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Open Text by 18.0% during the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,186 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 334 shares during the period. Optiver Holding B.V. bought a new stake in Open Text in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Open Text by 27.9% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,692 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $197,000 after acquiring an additional 1,023 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in Open Text by 6.8% in the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 16,624 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $646,000 after purchasing an additional 1,060 shares during the last quarter. 70.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Open Text Trading Down 2.1 %

Shares of OTEX stock opened at $30.74 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $8.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.58 and a beta of 1.12. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $29.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01. Open Text Co. has a 12-month low of $27.54 and a 12-month high of $45.47.

Open Text Announces Dividend

Open Text ( NASDAQ:OTEX Get Free Report ) (TSE:OTC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The software maker reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. Open Text had a net margin of 2.85% and a return on equity of 24.45%. Equities analysts anticipate that Open Text Co. will post 3.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 31st were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 31st. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.25%. Open Text’s dividend payout ratio is currently 161.29%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently commented on OTEX. BMO Capital Markets cut Open Text from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $50.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Open Text from $37.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. Scotiabank reiterated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Open Text in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Barclays dropped their target price on Open Text from $44.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, CIBC decreased their price objective on Open Text from $36.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Open Text has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.20.

Open Text Company Profile

Open Text Corporation provides information management software and solutions. The company offers content services, which includes content collaboration and intelligent capture to records management, collaboration, e-signatures, and archiving; and operates experience cloud platform that provides customer experience and web content management, digital asset management, customer analytics, AI and insights, e-discovery, digital fax, omnichannel communications, secure messaging, and voice of customer, as well as customer journey, testing, and segmentation.

