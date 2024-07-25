BOK Financial (NASDAQ:BOKF) Price Target Increased to $111.00 by Analysts at DA Davidson

BOK Financial (NASDAQ:BOKF – Free Report) had its price objective lifted by DA Davidson from $97.00 to $111.00 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the bank’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of BOK Financial from $94.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday. Raymond James reiterated an outperform rating and set a $105.00 price objective (up from $103.00) on shares of BOK Financial in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on BOK Financial from $98.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Wedbush boosted their price target on BOK Financial from $94.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on BOK Financial from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $107.00.

BOK Financial Stock Performance

Shares of BOKF stock opened at $105.19 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $6.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.33 and a beta of 1.19. The business has a 50 day moving average of $92.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $88.82. BOK Financial has a 52 week low of $62.42 and a 52 week high of $107.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34.

BOK Financial (NASDAQ:BOKF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 22nd. The bank reported $2.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by $0.65. BOK Financial had a return on equity of 10.04% and a net margin of 13.92%. The business had revenue of $871.84 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $520.43 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.27 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that BOK Financial will post 7.7 EPS for the current year.

BOK Financial Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th were issued a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 14th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.09%. BOK Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.07%.

Insider Transactions at BOK Financial

In other news, Director Steven Bangert sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.66, for a total transaction of $274,980.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 47,985 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,398,305.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 56.94% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BOK Financial

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of BOK Financial in the fourth quarter worth $27,170,000. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of BOK Financial by 14.5% during the first quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 113,053 shares of the bank’s stock worth $10,401,000 after purchasing an additional 14,289 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its position in BOK Financial by 85.9% during the fourth quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 52,983 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,538,000 after purchasing an additional 24,482 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its stake in BOK Financial by 71.3% in the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 37,532 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,168,000 after buying an additional 15,626 shares during the period. Finally, George Kaiser Family Foundation lifted its position in BOK Financial by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. George Kaiser Family Foundation now owns 3,361,707 shares of the bank’s stock worth $287,930,000 after buying an additional 38,898 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.44% of the company’s stock.

About BOK Financial

(Get Free Report)

BOK Financial Corporation operates as the financial holding company for BOKF, NA that provides various financial products and services in Oklahoma, Texas, New Mexico, Northwest Arkansas, Colorado, Arizona, and Kansas/Missouri. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer Banking, and Wealth Management.

Further Reading

