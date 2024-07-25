Bombardier (TSE:BBD.A) Reaches New 12-Month High at $99.54

Bombardier Inc. (TSE:BBD.A – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$99.54 and last traded at C$98.95, with a volume of 802 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$98.00.
Bombardier Trading Down 3.8 %
The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$89.11 and a 200 day moving average price of C$67.77. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.45 and a beta of 2.99.
About Bombardier
Bombardier Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells transportation equipment worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Business Aircraft, Commercial Aircraft, Aerostructures and Engineering Services, and Transportation. The Business Aircraft segment designs, manufactures, and markets business jets, as well as provides aftermarket support services.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Bombardier
- The How And Why of Investing in Oil Stocks
- Enphase Energy Stock: Growth in the Renewable Energy Transition
- What is the FTSE 100 index?
- ASML Stock Nearing Bottom: Is Now the Time to Buy?
- Consumer Staples Stocks, Explained
- Earnings Season Sell-Off: Is This Tech Giant a Buy?
Receive News & Ratings for Bombardier Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bombardier and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.