Bone Biologics (NASDAQ:BBLG) & Demant A/S (OTCMKTS:WILYY) Head to Head Review

Bone Biologics (NASDAQ:BBLG – Get Free Report) and Demant A/S (OTCMKTS:WILYY – Get Free Report) are both medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Bone Biologics and Demant A/S’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get Bone Biologics alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Bone Biologics N/A -151.99% -121.03% Demant A/S N/A N/A N/A

Institutional and Insider Ownership

34.3% of Bone Biologics shares are owned by institutional investors. 13.0% of Bone Biologics shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility and Risk

Analyst Ratings

Bone Biologics has a beta of 0.31, meaning that its share price is 69% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Demant A/S has a beta of 0.58, meaning that its share price is 42% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a summary of current ratings for Bone Biologics and Demant A/S, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Bone Biologics 0 0 0 0 N/A Demant A/S 0 0 2 0 3.00

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Bone Biologics and Demant A/S’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Bone Biologics N/A N/A -$8.95 million N/A N/A Demant A/S $3.26 billion 2.39 $260.63 million N/A N/A

Demant A/S has higher revenue and earnings than Bone Biologics.

Summary

Demant A/S beats Bone Biologics on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Bone Biologics

(Get Free Report)

Bone Biologics Corporation, a medical device company, focuses on bone regeneration in spinal fusion using the recombinant human protein. The company's NELL-1/DBM, an osteopromotive recombinant protein that provides target specific control over bone regeneration. It also develops NELL-1/DBM Fusion Device for use in spinal fusion procedures in skeletally mature patients with spinal degenerative disc disease at one level from L2-S1. The company's platform technology is used in delivering enhanced outcomes in the surgical specialties of spinal, orthopedic, general orthopedic, plastic reconstruction, neurosurgery, interventional radiology, and sports medicine. It has a license agreement with the UCLA Technology Development Group to develop and commercialize NELL-1 for spinal fusion applications. Bone Biologics Corporation was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Burlington, Massachusetts.

About Demant A/S

(Get Free Report)

Demant A/S operates as a hearing healthcare and audio technology company in Europe, North America, the Asia Pacific, Asia, and internationally. It operates through two segments: Hearing Healthcare and Communications. The Hearing Healthcare segment is involved in the manufacturing, servicing, and sale of hearing aids, and diagnostic products and services. The Communications segment provides headsets and solutions for the professional call centers, office markets, and gaming markets under the EPOS brand name. The company was formerly known as William Demant Holding A/S and changed its name to Demant A/S in March 2019. Demant A/S was founded in 1904 and is headquartered in Smørum, Denmark.

Receive News & Ratings for Bone Biologics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bone Biologics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.