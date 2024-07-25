Booking (BKNG) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Free Report) will issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, August 1st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $39.22 per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The business services provider reported $20.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $14.03 by $6.36. The company had revenue of $4.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.25 billion. Booking had a net margin of 21.81% and a negative return on equity of 288.35%. The company’s revenue was up 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $11.60 EPS. On average, analysts expect Booking to post $179 EPS for the current fiscal year and $207 EPS for the next fiscal year.

BKNG opened at $3,805.78 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $3,889.30 and a 200-day moving average of $3,683.61. The company has a market capitalization of $129.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.54, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.38. Booking has a 1-year low of $2,733.04 and a 1-year high of $4,144.32.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 7th were given a $8.75 dividend. This represents a $35.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 7th. Booking’s payout ratio is currently 26.25%.

In other news, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4,067.65, for a total value of $3,050,737.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 24,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $100,556,375.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, insider Paulo Pisano sold 227 shares of Booking stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,580.75, for a total value of $812,830.25. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,233 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,157,314.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 750 shares of Booking stock in a transaction on Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4,067.65, for a total value of $3,050,737.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 24,721 shares in the company, valued at $100,556,375.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 999 shares of company stock valued at $3,939,187. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

BKNG has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Booking from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of Booking from $4,400.00 to $4,900.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Booking from $4,200.00 to $4,600.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Booking from $3,950.00 to $4,025.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, HSBC boosted their price objective on shares of Booking from $4,220.00 to $4,230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $4,032.00.

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

