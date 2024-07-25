Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT) Lowered to “Neutral” at UBS Group

UBS Group downgraded shares of Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT – Free Report) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has $125.00 price objective on the stock, down from their prior price objective of $140.00.

Several other research analysts have also commented on BOOT. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Boot Barn from $122.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Craig Hallum increased their price objective on shares of Boot Barn from $120.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. TD Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Boot Barn from $120.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. BTIG Research increased their price objective on shares of Boot Barn from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Boot Barn from $94.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $132.09.

NYSE BOOT opened at $118.26 on Wednesday. Boot Barn has a one year low of $66.73 and a one year high of $134.61. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $124.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $102.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.64 and a beta of 2.09.

Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.12. Boot Barn had a net margin of 8.82% and a return on equity of 16.84%. The firm had revenue of $388.46 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $383.67 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Boot Barn will post 4.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Boot Barn news, insider Michael A. Love sold 5,653 shares of Boot Barn stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.61, for a total value of $642,237.33. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 2,327 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $264,370.47. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Boot Barn news, insider Michael A. Love sold 5,653 shares of Boot Barn stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.61, for a total value of $642,237.33. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 2,327 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $264,370.47. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider John Hazen sold 3,563 shares of Boot Barn stock in a transaction on Friday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.21, for a total transaction of $403,367.23. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $148,191.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 11,795 shares of company stock valued at $1,329,686 over the last 90 days. 2.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Boot Barn by 11.2% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Boot Barn by 9.4% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. lifted its stake in Boot Barn by 1.4% in the second quarter. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. now owns 10,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,316,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in Boot Barn by 111.1% in the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its stake in Boot Barn by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 32,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,502,000 after buying an additional 149 shares during the last quarter.

Boot Barn Holdings, Inc, a lifestyle retail chain, operates specialty retail stores in the United States. The company's specialty retail stores offer western and work-related footwear, apparel, and accessories for men, women, and kids. It offers boots, shirts, jackets, hats, belts and belt buckles, handbags, western-style jewelry, rugged footwear, outerwear, overalls, denim, and flame-resistant and high-visibility clothing.

