BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.11

BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, July 24th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be given a dividend of 0.11 per share by the auto parts company on Monday, September 16th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.38%.

BorgWarner has decreased its dividend by an average of 6.3% annually over the last three years. BorgWarner has a dividend payout ratio of 9.5% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect BorgWarner to earn $4.64 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.44 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 9.5%.

BorgWarner Stock Down 1.8 %

BWA stock opened at $31.97 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.11, a PEG ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.22. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. BorgWarner has a twelve month low of $29.51 and a twelve month high of $46.77.

BorgWarner ( NYSE:BWA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The auto parts company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $3.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.51 billion. BorgWarner had a net margin of 4.02% and a return on equity of 15.33%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.09 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that BorgWarner will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BorgWarner declared that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, May 2nd that allows the company to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the auto parts company to reacquire up to 6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BWA has been the subject of a number of research reports. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of BorgWarner from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on BorgWarner from $45.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. StockNews.com cut BorgWarner from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on BorgWarner from $52.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on BorgWarner from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $41.29.

About BorgWarner

BorgWarner Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides solutions for combustion, hybrid, and electric vehicles worldwide. It offers turbochargers, eBoosters, eTurbos, timing systems, emissions systems, thermal systems, gasoline ignition technology, smart remote actuators, powertrain sensors, cabin heaters, battery modules and systems, battery heaters, and battery charging.

