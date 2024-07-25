BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) Shares Sold by Blair William & Co. IL

Blair William & Co. IL lowered its position in shares of BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA – Free Report) by 94.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,212 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 153,759 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in BorgWarner were worth $320,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in BWA. EdgeRock Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BorgWarner during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of BorgWarner during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its holdings in BorgWarner by 12,144.4% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 1,102 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,093 shares during the last quarter. Quest Partners LLC acquired a new stake in BorgWarner in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Mather Group LLC. acquired a new stake in BorgWarner in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.67% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on BWA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of BorgWarner from $52.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday. StockNews.com downgraded shares of BorgWarner from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of BorgWarner from $41.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 12th. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of BorgWarner from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of BorgWarner from $45.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $41.29.

BorgWarner stock opened at $31.97 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $7.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.49. BorgWarner Inc. has a 12-month low of $29.51 and a 12-month high of $46.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The auto parts company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.16. BorgWarner had a net margin of 4.02% and a return on equity of 15.33%. The firm had revenue of $3.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.51 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.09 earnings per share. BorgWarner’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that BorgWarner Inc. will post 4.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BorgWarner announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Thursday, May 2nd that authorizes the company to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the auto parts company to purchase up to 6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be given a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.38%. BorgWarner’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.67%.

BorgWarner Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides solutions for combustion, hybrid, and electric vehicles worldwide. It offers turbochargers, eBoosters, eTurbos, timing systems, emissions systems, thermal systems, gasoline ignition technology, smart remote actuators, powertrain sensors, cabin heaters, battery modules and systems, battery heaters, and battery charging.

