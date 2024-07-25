BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on BWA. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of BorgWarner from $41.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 12th. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of BorgWarner from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. UBS Group boosted their price target on BorgWarner from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on BorgWarner from $40.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 12th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their target price on BorgWarner from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.29.

NYSE BWA opened at $31.97 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $33.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.49. BorgWarner has a fifty-two week low of $29.51 and a fifty-two week high of $46.77. The company has a market cap of $7.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.11, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.54.

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The auto parts company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $3.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.51 billion. BorgWarner had a net margin of 4.02% and a return on equity of 15.33%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.09 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that BorgWarner will post 4.05 earnings per share for the current year.

BorgWarner announced that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Thursday, May 2nd that allows the company to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the auto parts company to purchase up to 6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its position in BorgWarner by 19.1% during the 4th quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 568,303 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $20,373,000 after purchasing an additional 91,164 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in BorgWarner by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 699,974 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $25,094,000 after acquiring an additional 59,925 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in BorgWarner by 13.2% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 1,850,749 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $66,349,000 after acquiring an additional 216,373 shares during the period. Edgestream Partners L.P. increased its stake in shares of BorgWarner by 419.7% in the first quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. now owns 66,521 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $2,311,000 after acquiring an additional 53,721 shares during the period. Finally, Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of BorgWarner by 84.3% in the fourth quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 260,556 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $9,341,000 after acquiring an additional 119,170 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.67% of the company’s stock.

BorgWarner Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides solutions for combustion, hybrid, and electric vehicles worldwide. It offers turbochargers, eBoosters, eTurbos, timing systems, emissions systems, thermal systems, gasoline ignition technology, smart remote actuators, powertrain sensors, cabin heaters, battery modules and systems, battery heaters, and battery charging.

