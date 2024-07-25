Bowman Consulting Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:BWMN) CEO Gary Bowman Sells 3,750 Shares of Stock

Bowman Consulting Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:BWMN – Get Free Report) CEO Gary Bowman sold 3,750 shares of Bowman Consulting Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.58, for a total value of $133,425.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 927,252 shares in the company, valued at $32,991,626.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

On Wednesday, June 26th, Gary Bowman sold 6,250 shares of Bowman Consulting Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.31, for a total transaction of $195,687.50.

NASDAQ:BWMN opened at $34.01 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $600.96 million, a PE ratio of -50.76 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $33.08. Bowman Consulting Group Ltd. has a 52 week low of $25.52 and a 52 week high of $42.90.

Bowman Consulting Group ( NASDAQ:BWMN ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.18. Bowman Consulting Group had a negative net margin of 2.43% and a positive return on equity of 5.63%. The firm had revenue of $94.91 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $93.51 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Bowman Consulting Group Ltd. will post 0.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BWMN. Byrne Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Bowman Consulting Group in the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Norden Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Bowman Consulting Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $207,000. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Bowman Consulting Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $214,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Bowman Consulting Group in the 1st quarter valued at $226,000. Finally, Comerica Bank increased its stake in Bowman Consulting Group by 18.2% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 7,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,000 after purchasing an additional 1,190 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 63.20% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on BWMN. Roth Mkm dropped their price target on Bowman Consulting Group from $49.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Bowman Consulting Group in a research report on Friday, May 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $36.50 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of Bowman Consulting Group in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $37.00 price target for the company. Finally, Baird R W upgraded shares of Bowman Consulting Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 3rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.50.

Bowman Consulting Group Ltd. provides a range of real estate, energy, infrastructure, and environmental management solutions in the United States. It offers civil and site engineering services, such as conceptual land planning, environmental consulting and permitting, planning/zoning and entitlements, roadway and highway designs, erosion and sediment designs, stormwater management designs, construction administration, traffic studies, floodplain studies, and utility relocation designs; and commissioning and energy efficiency services comprise construction observation, direct systems functional performance testing, system development readiness checklist, post occupancy review, review of construction documents, deferred/seasonal functional testing, final commissioning report, and commissioning review of submittals.

