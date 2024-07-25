Brad S. Elliott Sells 24,801 Shares of Equity Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQBK) Stock

Equity Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQBK – Get Free Report) CEO Brad S. Elliott sold 24,801 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.64, for a total transaction of $1,007,912.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 151,616 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,161,674.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Equity Bancshares Price Performance

EQBK stock opened at $39.88 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.58. The stock has a market cap of $608.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.47 and a beta of 0.90. Equity Bancshares, Inc. has a 1 year low of $22.78 and a 1 year high of $41.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.83.

Equity Bancshares Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 28th. Equity Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is 80.00%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Equity Bancshares

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EQBK. Mendon Capital Advisors Corp acquired a new position in Equity Bancshares during the 4th quarter worth approximately $14,694,000. LSV Asset Management acquired a new position in Equity Bancshares during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,061,000. Petiole USA ltd acquired a new position in Equity Bancshares during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,945,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Equity Bancshares by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 754,999 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $25,595,000 after acquiring an additional 30,253 shares during the period. Finally, Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new position in Equity Bancshares in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $449,000. 71.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EQBK has been the subject of several analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on shares of Equity Bancshares from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Stephens boosted their target price on shares of Equity Bancshares from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Equity Bancshares from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Equity Bancshares presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.00.

About Equity Bancshares

Equity Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Equity Bank that provides a range of banking, mortgage banking, and financial services to individual and corporate customers. The company accepts various demand, savings, money market, and time deposits. Its loan products include commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, commercial lines of credit, working capital, term, equipment and aircraft financing, acquisition, expansion and development, borrowing base, real estate construction, homebuilder, agricultural, government guaranteed, and other loan products.

