Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BCLI) Insider Ibrahim B. Dagher Sells 63,000 Shares

Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BCLI – Get Free Report) insider Ibrahim B. Dagher sold 63,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.35, for a total value of $22,050.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Stock Up 6.8 %

Shares of BCLI opened at $0.36 on Thursday. Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. has a 52 week low of $0.13 and a 52 week high of $1.90. The stock has a market cap of $25.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.12 and a beta of 0.37. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.43.

Get Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics alerts:

Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCLI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 14th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.02. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. will post -0.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics stock. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. ( NASDAQ:BCLI Free Report ) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 81,050 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,000. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.12% of Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.33% of the company’s stock.

BCLI has been the topic of several recent research reports. Maxim Group upgraded shares of Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics in a research note on Sunday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics

Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of autologous cellular therapies for the treatment of neurodegenerative diseases. The company, through its NurOwn proprietary cell therapy platform, leverages cell culture methods to induce autologous bone marrow-derived mesenchymal stem cells to secrete high levels of neurotrophic factors, modulate neuroinflammatory and neurodegenerative disease processes, promote neuronal survival, and enhance neurological function.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.