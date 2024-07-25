Brave Bison Group (LON:BBSN) Stock Price Down 9.8%

Brave Bison Group plc (LON:BBSN – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 9.8% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 2.32 ($0.03) and last traded at GBX 2.39 ($0.03). 1,674,149 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 38% from the average session volume of 2,721,854 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 2.65 ($0.03).

Brave Bison Group Price Performance

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 2.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 2.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.96, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.48. The company has a market cap of £31.61 million, a PE ratio of 21.27 and a beta of 1.01.

About Brave Bison Group

(Get Free Report)

Brave Bison Group plc provides digital advertising and technology services in the United Kingdom, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company offers social media advertising, influencer marketing, paid media, e-commerce software integration, e-commerce system design, and other services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Brave Bison Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brave Bison Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.