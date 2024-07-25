Breedon Group plc (LON:BREE) to Issue GBX 4.50 Dividend

Breedon Group plc (LON:BREE – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Wednesday, July 24th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 26th will be given a dividend of GBX 4.50 ($0.06) per share on Friday, November 1st. This represents a dividend yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 26th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Breedon Group Stock Up 2.5 %

BREE opened at GBX 404.50 ($5.23) on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.72. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 394.73 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 379.57. Breedon Group has a twelve month low of GBX 302.90 ($3.92) and a twelve month high of GBX 431.50 ($5.58). The stock has a market capitalization of £1.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,298.39, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.17.

Insider Activity

In other Breedon Group news, insider Amit Bhatia bought 1,100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 383 ($4.95) per share, for a total transaction of £4,213,000 ($5,448,784.27). In other Breedon Group news, insider Rob Wood bought 10,909 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 275 ($3.56) per share, for a total transaction of £29,999.75 ($38,799.47). Also, insider Amit Bhatia bought 1,100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 383 ($4.95) per share, with a total value of £4,213,000 ($5,448,784.27). Insiders purchased 2,360,909 shares of company stock valued at $905,549,975 over the last three months. Insiders own 22.92% of the company’s stock.

Breedon Group Company Profile

Breedon Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the quarrying, manufacture, and sale of construction materials and building products primarily in the United Kingdom, Republic of Ireland, and internationally. It offers various aggregates, such as crushed rock, high polished stone value, sand and gravel, self-binding gravels, decorative aggregates, recycled aggregates, white limestone products, agricultural lime, granular mineral fillers, and welsh slates for use in the construction market.

