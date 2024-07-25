Bridge Investment Group Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BRDG) CEO Jonathan Slager Sells 6,371 Shares of Stock

Bridge Investment Group Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BRDG – Get Free Report) CEO Jonathan Slager sold 6,371 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.26, for a total transaction of $52,624.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 786,373 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,495,440.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Jonathan Slager also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, July 24th, Jonathan Slager sold 6,409 shares of Bridge Investment Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.03, for a total transaction of $51,464.27.

Shares of BRDG stock opened at $7.82 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.71. Bridge Investment Group Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.18 and a 1 year high of $12.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $946.14 million, a P/E ratio of -32.58 and a beta of 1.62.

Bridge Investment Group ( NYSE:BRDG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.01. Bridge Investment Group had a net margin of 0.25% and a return on equity of 10.23%. The business had revenue of $79.35 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.31 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Bridge Investment Group Holdings Inc. will post 0.8 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Investors of record on Friday, May 31st were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 31st. This is a boost from Bridge Investment Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.14%. Bridge Investment Group’s payout ratio is -199.99%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BRDG. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in Bridge Investment Group during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new stake in shares of Bridge Investment Group in the second quarter worth about $37,000. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Bridge Investment Group by 23.4% during the first quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 21,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,000 after purchasing an additional 4,035 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of Bridge Investment Group by 13.1% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 15,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,000 after purchasing an additional 1,772 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in shares of Bridge Investment Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $249,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.83% of the company’s stock.

Bridge Investment Group Holdings Inc engages in the real estate investment management business in the United States. It manages capital on behalf of approximately hundred global institutions and 6,500 individual investors across approximately 25 investment vehicles. The company was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah.

