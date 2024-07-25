Bridge Investment Group Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BRDG) Chairman Robert Randolph Morse Sells 25,971 Shares

Bridge Investment Group Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BRDG – Get Free Report) Chairman Robert Randolph Morse sold 25,971 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.03, for a total transaction of $208,547.13. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 2,554,419 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,511,984.57. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Robert Randolph Morse also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, July 22nd, Robert Randolph Morse sold 25,823 shares of Bridge Investment Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.26, for a total transaction of $213,297.98.

Bridge Investment Group Stock Performance

Bridge Investment Group stock opened at $7.82 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $7.63 and its 200 day moving average is $7.71. The company has a market capitalization of $946.14 million, a P/E ratio of -32.58 and a beta of 1.62. Bridge Investment Group Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.18 and a twelve month high of $12.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

Bridge Investment Group Increases Dividend

Bridge Investment Group ( NYSE:BRDG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $79.35 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.31 million. Bridge Investment Group had a return on equity of 10.23% and a net margin of 0.25%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Bridge Investment Group Holdings Inc. will post 0.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 31st were paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 31st. This is an increase from Bridge Investment Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. Bridge Investment Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently -199.99%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Bridge Investment Group

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quarry LP bought a new position in Bridge Investment Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new position in shares of Bridge Investment Group during the second quarter valued at $37,000. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Bridge Investment Group by 23.4% during the first quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 21,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,000 after buying an additional 4,035 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in Bridge Investment Group by 13.1% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 15,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,000 after buying an additional 1,772 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new position in Bridge Investment Group in the 4th quarter worth about $249,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.83% of the company’s stock.

About Bridge Investment Group

Bridge Investment Group Holdings Inc engages in the real estate investment management business in the United States. It manages capital on behalf of approximately hundred global institutions and 6,500 individual investors across approximately 25 investment vehicles. The company was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah.

