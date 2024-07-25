Bridge Investment Group Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BRDG) COO Adam O’farrell Sells 3,770 Shares

Bridge Investment Group Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BRDG – Get Free Report) COO Adam O’farrell sold 3,770 shares of Bridge Investment Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.03, for a total transaction of $30,273.10. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 448,167 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,598,781.01. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Adam O’farrell also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, July 22nd, Adam O’farrell sold 3,748 shares of Bridge Investment Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.26, for a total value of $30,958.48.

NYSE BRDG opened at $7.82 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $7.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The stock has a market cap of $946.14 million, a P/E ratio of -32.58 and a beta of 1.62. Bridge Investment Group Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $6.18 and a 12 month high of $12.65.

Bridge Investment Group ( NYSE:BRDG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $79.35 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.31 million. Bridge Investment Group had a net margin of 0.25% and a return on equity of 10.23%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Bridge Investment Group Holdings Inc. will post 0.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Investors of record on Friday, May 31st were given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 31st. This is a boost from Bridge Investment Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.14%. Bridge Investment Group’s dividend payout ratio is -199.99%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BRDG. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in shares of Bridge Investment Group by 13.1% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 15,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,000 after buying an additional 1,772 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in shares of Bridge Investment Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Bridge Investment Group by 23.4% in the first quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 21,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,000 after acquiring an additional 4,035 shares during the period. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new position in shares of Bridge Investment Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its holdings in Bridge Investment Group by 0.8% in the first quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 860,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,898,000 after purchasing an additional 6,851 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.83% of the company’s stock.

Bridge Investment Group Holdings Inc engages in the real estate investment management business in the United States. It manages capital on behalf of approximately hundred global institutions and 6,500 individual investors across approximately 25 investment vehicles. The company was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah.

