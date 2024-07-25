Bridge Investment Group Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BRDG) Insider Dean Allara Sells 5,730 Shares of Stock

Bridge Investment Group Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BRDG – Get Free Report) insider Dean Allara sold 5,730 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.26, for a total transaction of $47,329.80. Following the sale, the insider now owns 555,276 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,586,579.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Dean Allara also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, July 24th, Dean Allara sold 5,764 shares of Bridge Investment Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.03, for a total value of $46,284.92.

Bridge Investment Group stock opened at $7.82 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $946.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.58 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. Bridge Investment Group Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $6.18 and a 12 month high of $12.65. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.71.

Bridge Investment Group ( NYSE:BRDG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $79.35 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.31 million. Bridge Investment Group had a return on equity of 10.23% and a net margin of 0.25%. Equities analysts predict that Bridge Investment Group Holdings Inc. will post 0.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 31st were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.14%. This is a boost from Bridge Investment Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 31st. Bridge Investment Group’s payout ratio is presently -199.99%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in Bridge Investment Group during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new stake in Bridge Investment Group during the second quarter valued at $37,000. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Bridge Investment Group by 23.4% in the first quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 21,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,000 after acquiring an additional 4,035 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in Bridge Investment Group by 13.1% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 15,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,000 after purchasing an additional 1,772 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Bridge Investment Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $249,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.83% of the company’s stock.

Bridge Investment Group Holdings Inc engages in the real estate investment management business in the United States. It manages capital on behalf of approximately hundred global institutions and 6,500 individual investors across approximately 25 investment vehicles. The company was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah.

