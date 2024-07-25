Bridger Aerospace Group (NASDAQ:BAER) Trading Down 0.6%

Bridger Aerospace Group Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BAER – Get Free Report) was down 0.6% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $2.83 and last traded at $3.12. Approximately 31,501 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 12% from the average daily volume of 28,032 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.14.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on Bridger Aerospace Group in a research report on Monday, June 24th. They issued a "buy" rating and a $5.50 price target for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on shares of Bridger Aerospace Group from $5.50 to $5.25 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $3.77 and a 200 day moving average of $4.68. The stock has a market cap of $146.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.78 and a beta of -0.13.

Bridger Aerospace Group (NASDAQ:BAER) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.55) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $5.51 million during the quarter.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Bridger Aerospace Group stock. Peterson Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Bridger Aerospace Group Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BAER) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 194,436 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $976,000. Peterson Wealth Advisors LLC owned 0.43% of Bridger Aerospace Group as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. 48.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Bridger Aerospace Group Holdings, Inc. provides aerial wildfire management, relief and suppression, and firefighting services to federal and state government agencies in the United States. It offers fire suppression services, such as direct fire suppression aerial firefighting support services for ground crew to drop large amounts of water quickly and directly on wildfires.

