BrightSphere Investment Group Inc. (NYSE:BSIG) Stock Holdings Lifted by Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its position in BrightSphere Investment Group Inc. (NYSE:BSIG – Free Report) by 61.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 77,216 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 29,302 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp owned approximately 0.20% of BrightSphere Investment Group worth $1,756,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of BrightSphere Investment Group by 29.3% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 1,106 shares in the last quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in BrightSphere Investment Group by 20.8% during the 4th quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC now owns 12,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,000 after acquiring an additional 2,171 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System purchased a new position in BrightSphere Investment Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $265,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of BrightSphere Investment Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $310,000. Finally, Summit Global Investments purchased a new stake in shares of BrightSphere Investment Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $344,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE BSIG opened at $24.80 on Thursday. BrightSphere Investment Group Inc. has a one year low of $15.23 and a one year high of $25.47. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $22.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.36. The company has a market capitalization of $936.45 million, a P/E ratio of 15.12 and a beta of 1.45.

BrightSphere Investment Group ( NYSE:BSIG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $105.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $101.32 million. BrightSphere Investment Group had a return on equity of 438.16% and a net margin of 15.53%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that BrightSphere Investment Group Inc. will post 2.27 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th were paid a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 14th. BrightSphere Investment Group’s payout ratio is presently 2.44%.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of BrightSphere Investment Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday.

BrightSphere Investment Group Inc is a publically owned asset management holding company. The firm provides its services to individuals and institutions. It manages separate client focused portfolios through its subsidiaries. The firm also launches equity mutual funds for its clients. It invests in public equity, fixed income, and alternative investment markets through its subsidiaries.

