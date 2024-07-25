Brokerages Set AXT, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXTI) Target Price at $5.38

AXT, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXTI – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the four brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $5.38.

AXTI has been the subject of a number of research reports. B. Riley upped their target price on shares of AXT from $3.80 to $5.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 5th. Craig Hallum raised their price objective on shares of AXT from $3.75 to $5.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. StockNews.com cut shares of AXT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price objective on shares of AXT in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $6.00 target price on shares of AXT in a report on Friday, May 3rd.

Shares of NASDAQ AXTI opened at $3.46 on Monday. AXT has a 12 month low of $1.89 and a 12 month high of $5.64. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.48. The stock has a market cap of $153.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.80 and a beta of 2.29.

AXT (NASDAQ:AXTI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The semiconductor company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $22.69 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.00 million. AXT had a negative net margin of 21.01% and a negative return on equity of 7.40%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.08) EPS. Analysts forecast that AXT will post -0.2 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brookstone Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of AXT during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in shares of AXT by 866.1% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 256,570 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $616,000 after purchasing an additional 230,013 shares in the last quarter. White Pine Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of AXT by 35.9% during the 4th quarter. White Pine Capital LLC now owns 612,630 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,470,000 after purchasing an additional 161,893 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of AXT during the 4th quarter worth $50,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in shares of AXT by 47.0% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 465,948 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,118,000 after purchasing an additional 149,048 shares in the last quarter. 49.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AXT, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes compound and single element semiconductor substrates. The company offers indium phosphide for use in data center connectivity using light/lasers, high-speed data transfer in data centers, 5G communications, fiber optic lasers and detectors, consumer devices, passive optical networks, silicon photonics, photonic integrated circuits, thermo-photovoltaics, RF amplifier and switching, infrared light-emitting diode (LEDS) motion control, lidar for robotics and autonomous vehicles, and infrared thermal imaging.

