Brokerages Set Core Laboratories Inc. (NYSE:CLB) PT at $17.50

Core Laboratories Inc. (NYSE:CLB – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Reduce” from the four ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $17.50.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Core Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Core Laboratories from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Core Laboratories from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Core Laboratories from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 15th.

Get Core Laboratories alerts:

View Our Latest Report on Core Laboratories

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Core Laboratories

Core Laboratories Price Performance

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in Core Laboratories during the 4th quarter worth about $48,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in Core Laboratories by 84.0% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,370 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 1,538 shares during the period. CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of Core Laboratories by 1,178.6% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,580 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 3,300 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Core Laboratories by 19.7% in the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 3,713 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 612 shares during the period. Finally, Platinum Investment Management Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Core Laboratories by 43.8% in the fourth quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. now owns 5,577 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $98,000 after acquiring an additional 1,698 shares during the period. 97.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CLB opened at $21.99 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 2.68. Core Laboratories has a 1 year low of $13.82 and a 1 year high of $27.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a PE ratio of 24.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 2.41.

Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The oil and gas company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $129.64 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $124.47 million. Core Laboratories had a net margin of 8.18% and a return on equity of 15.71%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Core Laboratories will post 0.71 EPS for the current year.

About Core Laboratories

(Get Free Report

Core Laboratories Inc provides reservoir description and production enhancement services and products to the oil and gas industry in the United States, and internationally. It operates through Reservoir Description and Production Enhancement segments. The Reservoir Description segment includes the characterization of petroleum reservoir rock and reservoir fluid samples to enhance production and improve recovery of crude oil and gas from its clients' reservoirs.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Core Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Core Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.