Brokerages Set Dunelm Group plc (LON:DNLM) Target Price at GBX 1,199.17

Shares of Dunelm Group plc (LON:DNLM – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 1,211.67 ($15.67).

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on shares of Dunelm Group from GBX 1,250 ($16.17) to GBX 1,325 ($17.14) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 20th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a GBX 1,200 ($15.52) target price on shares of Dunelm Group in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,410 ($18.24) price target on shares of Dunelm Group in a report on Thursday, April 18th.

Shares of Dunelm Group stock opened at GBX 1,205 ($15.58) on Monday. Dunelm Group has a 12-month low of GBX 959 ($12.40) and a 12-month high of GBX 1,335.54 ($17.27). The stock has a market capitalization of £2.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,650.68, a PEG ratio of -10.32 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 169.49. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 1,093.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 1,084.10.

In other news, insider Ajay Kavan bought 2,450 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 1,020 ($13.19) per share, for a total transaction of £24,990 ($32,320.23). 44.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Dunelm Group plc retails homewares in the United Kingdom. The company offers furniture and beds products, which include bedroom, living room, dining room, and other furniture, as well as bed and mattresses, and sofas and armchairs; bedding products comprising bed linen, dorma, baby and kid's bedding, and duvets, pillows, and protectors; curtains and rugs; and venetian, roller, roman, vertical, and made to measure blinds.

