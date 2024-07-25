Brokerages Set Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN) Price Target at $279.40

Shares of Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN – Get Free Report) have received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $279.40.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Nordson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on Nordson from $303.00 to $272.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Finally, DA Davidson lowered their price target on shares of Nordson from $315.00 to $295.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd.

Nordson stock opened at $235.99 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $234.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $253.36. Nordson has a 1 year low of $208.91 and a 1 year high of $279.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 2.21.

Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 20th. The industrial products company reported $2.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.30 by $0.04. Nordson had a net margin of 18.23% and a return on equity of 20.20%. The company had revenue of $650.64 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $661.06 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.26 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Nordson will post 9.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 21st were given a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 20th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.15%. Nordson’s payout ratio is currently 32.42%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of NDSN. Fortitude Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Nordson in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in Nordson by 26.3% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 3,141 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $830,000 after buying an additional 655 shares during the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Nordson in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in shares of Nordson by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 271,438 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $71,703,000 after purchasing an additional 1,318 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Nordson by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 10,055 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,656,000 after purchasing an additional 718 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.11% of the company’s stock.

Nordson Corporation engineers, manufactures, and markets products and systems to dispense, apply, and control adhesives, coatings, polymers, sealants, biomaterials, and other fluids worldwide. It operates through three segments: Industrial Precision Solutions; Medical and Fluid Solutions; and Advanced Technology Solutions.

