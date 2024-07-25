Brokerages Set Pason Systems Inc. (TSE:PSI) PT at C$19.17

Pason Systems Inc. (TSE:PSI – Get Free Report) has received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the five research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$19.17.
Several research analysts recently issued reports on PSI shares. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Pason Systems from C$20.00 to C$22.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. TD Securities boosted their price target on Pason Systems from C$21.00 to C$22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 31st.
TSE PSI opened at C$16.90 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$17.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$15.78. Pason Systems has a fifty-two week low of C$12.33 and a fifty-two week high of C$18.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.44, a quick ratio of 3.54 and a current ratio of 2.65. The stock has a market cap of C$1.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.78 and a beta of 1.70.
Pason Systems (TSE:PSI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported C$0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.29 by C$0.58. The company had revenue of C$104.76 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$107.00 million. Pason Systems had a return on equity of 30.12% and a net margin of 34.92%. On average, analysts forecast that Pason Systems will post 1.2097147 earnings per share for the current year.
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th were given a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 14th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.08%. Pason Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.71%.
Pason Systems Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides instrumentation and data management systems for drilling rigs in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company provides Electronic Drilling Recorder, which provides real-time drilling data to rig site personnel; DataHub with Pason Live, which is used as the central repository for data and reports captured at the rigs for real-time; and DataLink that provides automated in-house databases, third-party analytics platforms, remote geosteering, and other remote services.
