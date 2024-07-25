Brokerages Set Stride, Inc. (NYSE:LRN) Target Price at $72.00

Shares of Stride, Inc. (NYSE:LRNGet Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the five analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $72.00.

LRN has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Stride from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Stride from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $75.00 price target on shares of Stride in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Stride

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Stride in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of Stride during the fourth quarter worth about $47,000. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Stride during the fourth quarter worth about $65,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Stride by 76.7% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 483 shares during the period. Finally, Motco purchased a new stake in shares of Stride during the first quarter worth approximately $74,000. 98.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Stride Trading Up 1.5 %

Shares of LRN opened at $70.92 on Monday. Stride has a twelve month low of $37.44 and a twelve month high of $73.54. The company has a market cap of $3.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.65, a P/E/G ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a current ratio of 4.29, a quick ratio of 4.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $69.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $64.33.

Stride (NYSE:LRNGet Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The company reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.13. Stride had a net margin of 9.29% and a return on equity of 18.29%. The firm had revenue of $520.84 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $507.89 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.30 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Stride will post 4.55 EPS for the current year.

About Stride

(Get Free Report

Stride, Inc, a technology-based education service company, provides proprietary and third-party online curriculum, software systems, and educational services to facilitate individualized learning for students primarily in kindergarten through 12th grade (K-12) in the United States and internationally.

Featured Stories

Analyst Recommendations for Stride (NYSE:LRN)

