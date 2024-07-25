Brokerages Set TTEC Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEC) Price Target at $15.60

TTEC Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEC – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $15.60.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Craig Hallum dropped their price target on shares of TTEC from $18.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on TTEC from $13.00 to $8.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 10th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of TTEC by 128.9% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,854 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 1,607 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in TTEC by 280.3% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,309 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 9,809 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System bought a new position in TTEC in the 1st quarter worth about $86,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC purchased a new stake in TTEC in the first quarter valued at approximately $88,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of TTEC by 42.9% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,407 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 1,323 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 38.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ TTEC opened at $7.58 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.07. TTEC has a 1-year low of $5.01 and a 1-year high of $34.52. The firm has a market cap of $360.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.06.

TTEC (NASDAQ:TTEC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The business services provider reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.03). TTEC had a positive return on equity of 9.61% and a negative net margin of 0.52%. The firm had revenue of $576.64 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $564.37 million. Analysts anticipate that TTEC will post 1.07 earnings per share for the current year.

TTEC Holdings, Inc operates as a customer experience (CX) company that designs, builds, and operates technology-enabled customer experiences across digital and live interaction channels. It operates through two segments, TTEC Digital and TTEC Engage. The TTEC Digital segment provides CX technologies for contact center as a service, customer relationship management, and artificial intelligence (AI) and analytics; creates and implements strategic CX transformation roadmaps; sells, operates, and provides managed services for cloud platforms and premise based CX technologies; creates proprietary IP to support industry specific and custom client needs; and offers CX consulting services.

