Brokerages Set TTEC Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEC) Price Target at $15.60

TTEC Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEC – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $15.60.
A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Craig Hallum dropped their price target on shares of TTEC from $18.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on TTEC from $13.00 to $8.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 10th.
Shares of NASDAQ TTEC opened at $7.58 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.07. TTEC has a 1-year low of $5.01 and a 1-year high of $34.52. The firm has a market cap of $360.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.06.
TTEC (NASDAQ:TTEC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The business services provider reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.03). TTEC had a positive return on equity of 9.61% and a negative net margin of 0.52%. The firm had revenue of $576.64 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $564.37 million. Analysts anticipate that TTEC will post 1.07 earnings per share for the current year.
TTEC Holdings, Inc operates as a customer experience (CX) company that designs, builds, and operates technology-enabled customer experiences across digital and live interaction channels. It operates through two segments, TTEC Digital and TTEC Engage. The TTEC Digital segment provides CX technologies for contact center as a service, customer relationship management, and artificial intelligence (AI) and analytics; creates and implements strategic CX transformation roadmaps; sells, operates, and provides managed services for cloud platforms and premise based CX technologies; creates proprietary IP to support industry specific and custom client needs; and offers CX consulting services.
