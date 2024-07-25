Brokers Issue Forecasts for Calibre Mining Corp.’s FY2024 Earnings (TSE:CXB)

Calibre Mining Corp. (TSE:CXB – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Raymond James raised their FY2024 earnings estimates for Calibre Mining in a report issued on Monday, July 22nd. Raymond James analyst F. Hamed now forecasts that the company will earn $0.19 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $0.15. Raymond James also issued estimates for Calibre Mining’s FY2025 earnings at $0.38 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on shares of Calibre Mining from C$3.75 to C$4.00 in a research report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Calibre Mining from C$2.00 to C$3.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. National Bankshares raised their price target on shares of Calibre Mining from C$2.40 to C$2.60 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Calibre Mining from C$2.25 to C$2.50 in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Calibre Mining from C$2.25 to C$2.75 in a research note on Friday, July 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Calibre Mining has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$2.73.

Shares of Calibre Mining stock opened at C$2.10 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.76. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$1.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$1.77. Calibre Mining has a 1-year low of C$1.16 and a 1-year high of C$2.34. The company has a market cap of C$1.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.67 and a beta of 2.07.

Calibre Mining (TSE:CXB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported C$0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.04 by C($0.02). Calibre Mining had a net margin of 11.47% and a return on equity of 10.32%. The company had revenue of C$177.80 million during the quarter.

In other Calibre Mining news, Director Darren John Hall purchased 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$1.81 per share, with a total value of C$45,250.00. In other news, Senior Officer Kevin James Riley sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$2.10, for a total value of C$31,500.00. Also, Director Darren John Hall acquired 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$1.81 per share, for a total transaction of C$45,250.00. In the last ninety days, insiders purchased 28,500 shares of company stock valued at $51,620. Insiders own 16.14% of the company’s stock.

Calibre Mining Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and mining of gold properties in Nicaragua, the United States, and Canada. It primarily explores gold, silver, and copper deposits. The company was formerly known as TLC Ventures Corp. and changed its name to Calibre Mining Corp.

