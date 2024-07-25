Brokers Issue Forecasts for Nabors Industries Ltd.’s Q2 2024 Earnings (NYSE:NBR)

Nabors Industries Ltd. (NYSE:NBR – Free Report) – Zacks Research lowered their Q2 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Nabors Industries in a research report issued on Monday, July 22nd. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now anticipates that the oil and gas company will post earnings per share of ($2.04) for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of ($1.99). The consensus estimate for Nabors Industries’ current full-year earnings is ($6.54) per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Nabors Industries’ Q3 2024 earnings at ($1.37) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.60) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($9.17) EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $1.44 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $1.66 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $1.40 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $4.89 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $3.25 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $1.68 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $8.02 EPS.

Nabors Industries (NYSE:NBR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The oil and gas company reported ($4.29) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.77) by ($2.52). Nabors Industries had a negative net margin of 3.45% and a negative return on equity of 23.52%. The firm had revenue of $742.98 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $737.91 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($2.26) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on NBR. Susquehanna dropped their price target on Nabors Industries from $88.00 to $79.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Citigroup dropped their price target on Nabors Industries from $95.00 to $91.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Benchmark reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Nabors Industries in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Nabors Industries currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $112.50.

Nabors Industries Stock Performance

NYSE NBR opened at $89.49 on Wednesday. Nabors Industries has a 1-year low of $59.90 and a 1-year high of $141.47. The company has a market capitalization of $957.54 million, a P/E ratio of -6.48 and a beta of 2.22. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $72.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $77.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.81, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.53.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Nabors Industries

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in shares of Nabors Industries by 29.1% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,474 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Nabors Industries by 6.6% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,471 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $558,000 after purchasing an additional 399 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of Nabors Industries by 202.4% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 750 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 502 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank grew its position in shares of Nabors Industries by 3.4% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 18,500 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,593,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Nabors Industries by 2,022.2% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 764 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 728 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.92% of the company’s stock.

About Nabors Industries

Nabors Industries Ltd. provides drilling and drilling-related services for land-based and offshore oil and natural gas wells in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: U.S. Drilling, International Drilling, Drilling Solutions, and Rig Technologies. It provides tubular running services, including casing and tubing running, and torque monitoring; managed pressure drilling services; and drilling-bit steering systems and rig instrumentation software.

