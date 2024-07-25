Brokers Offer Predictions for Enterprise Financial Services Corp’s Q3 2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:EFSC)

Enterprise Financial Services Corp (NASDAQ:EFSC – Free Report) – DA Davidson issued their Q3 2024 earnings per share estimates for Enterprise Financial Services in a research report issued on Wednesday, July 24th. DA Davidson analyst J. Rulis forecasts that the bank will post earnings per share of $1.15 for the quarter. DA Davidson has a “Buy” rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Enterprise Financial Services’ current full-year earnings is $4.32 per share.

Enterprise Financial Services (NASDAQ:EFSC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 22nd. The bank reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by ($0.03). Enterprise Financial Services had a net margin of 19.61% and a return on equity of 11.06%. The business had revenue of $149.89 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $156.04 million.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their target price on Enterprise Financial Services from $51.00 to $49.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Enterprise Financial Services from $45.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.67.

Enterprise Financial Services Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ EFSC opened at $52.98 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.34 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92. Enterprise Financial Services has a fifty-two week low of $32.97 and a fifty-two week high of $54.88. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.30.

Enterprise Financial Services Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 16th will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.04%. This is an increase from Enterprise Financial Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 16th. Enterprise Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.27%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in Enterprise Financial Services during the second quarter valued at about $1,394,000. Boston Partners bought a new position in shares of Enterprise Financial Services during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $873,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Enterprise Financial Services by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 24,824 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,007,000 after acquiring an additional 1,269 shares during the period. EntryPoint Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Enterprise Financial Services by 87.4% during the 1st quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 3,927 shares of the bank’s stock worth $159,000 after purchasing an additional 1,831 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MQS Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Enterprise Financial Services in the 1st quarter worth approximately $239,000. Institutional investors own 72.21% of the company’s stock.

About Enterprise Financial Services

Enterprise Financial Services Corp operates as the holding company for Enterprise Bank & Trust that offers banking and wealth management services to individuals and corporate customers primarily in Arizona, California, Florida, Kansas, Missouri, Nevada, and New Mexico. It provides checking, savings, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

