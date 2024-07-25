Brokers Set Expectations for Badger Infrastructure Solutions Ltd.’s Q2 2024 Earnings (TSE:BDG)

Badger Infrastructure Solutions Ltd. (TSE:BDG – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Stifel Canada reduced their Q2 2024 earnings estimates for shares of Badger Infrastructure Solutions in a research report issued on Tuesday, July 23rd. Stifel Canada analyst I. Gillies now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.61 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.77.

Get Badger Infrastructure Solutions alerts:

Badger Infrastructure Solutions Price Performance

Badger Infrastructure Solutions (TSE:BDG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported C$0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.12 by C$0.07. The business had revenue of C$217.81 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$221.03 million.

Badger Infrastructure Solutions Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Sunday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 28th.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Badger Infrastructure Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Badger Infrastructure Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.